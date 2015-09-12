(Recasts with news conference)
By Francesco Guarascio and Jan Strupczewski
LUXEMBOURG, Sept 12 Germany made clear it would
agree to sharing more banking risk only if governments first
proved they were ready to share more responsibilities as well,
at a meeting of European Union finance ministers on Saturday.
The ministers were discussing a deposit guarantee plan, an
idea backed by the European Commission. It wants to propose
steps towards a deposit insurance and reinsurance scheme in
October, Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said.
The deposit guarantee would be the third and final element
of the EU's banking union. However, Germany opposes the idea,
fearing funds it has built up to protect its savers would be
used to guarantee deposits in other, less prudent European
countries.
In a paper prepared for the meeting in Luxembourg, Berlin
said that before such a scheme could be introduced, the two
existing elements of the banking union -- a single supervisor
for euro zone banks and a single resolution mechanism -- should
be fully implemented and tested.
Germany also proposed a scheme for sovereign debt
restructuring and some changes to existing laws that would
require a change in the EU treaty -- a lengthy and risky
process.
EU ministers seemed to have adopted the German approach,
which could push the creation of the EU deposit guarantee well
into the future.
"There is a readiness to go towards a deposit guarantee
system that is more European, but this has to be seen in a
sequence," Pierre Gramegna, the finance minister of Luxembourg
which holds the rotating EU presidency, told a news conference.
"It is all about when the risk-sharing is going to happen.
When we see there is more responsibility ... the time will be
right to discuss an EU level deposit system," he said. "The door
is not closed, but it is a question of timing."
The 19 countries sharing the euro have already agreed the
first two pillars of the banking union. Those are a single bank
supervisor and a Single Resolution Mechanism for winding up
failed banks.
Costs are to be covered from a dedicated fund, the Single
Resolution Fund. The fund is to become operational from January
and will be financed from annual contributions from banks.
But it will only reach its target size of 55 billion euros
after seven years. Most euro zone governments agree the fund
should get a credit line from the euro zone bailout fund, the
European Stability Mechanism (ESM), an idea Germany opposes.
Even with German consent, such a credit line would require a
change of the ESM treaty, which now allows the ESM to lend only
to governments, not to institutions.
Such a treaty change would be difficult by the end of the
year, so ministers are considering using the ESM at a later
stage. Before that, more money would be provided through
national credit lines to national resolution-fund units that
make up the bigger fund.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio and Jan Strupczewski, editing
by Larry King)