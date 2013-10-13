* Dealing with bust banks crucial step in banking union
* Euro zone ministers meet to discuss who pays for clean up
* Banks face moment of truth in ECB health checks
By John O'Donnell and Robin Emmott
LUXEMBOURG, Oct 13 Euro zone countries will
consider on Monday how to pay for the repair of their broken
banks after health checks next year that are expected to uncover
problems that have festered since the financial crisis.
Nobody knows the true scale of potential losses at Europe's
banks, but the International Monetary Fund hinted at the
enormity of the problem this month, saying that Spanish and
Italian banks face 230 billion euros ($310 billion) of losses
alone on credit to companies in the next two years.
Yet five years after the United States demanded its big
banks take on new capital to reassure investors, Europe is still
struggling to impose order on its financial system, having given
emergency aid to five countries.
Finance ministers from the 17-nation currency area meeting
in Luxembourg will tackle the issue of plugging holes expected
to be revealed by the European Central Bank's health checks next
year.
The president of the European Central Bank underscored the
need for action in Washington at the meetings of the
International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.
"The effectiveness of this exercise will depend on the
availability of necessary arrangements for recapitalising banks
... including through the provision of a public backstop," Mario
Draghi said on Friday. "These arrangements must be in place
before we conclude our assessment," he said.
But the ministers' talks face an additional hindrance
because Germany's finance minister, Wolfgang Schaeuble, is not
expected to attend the two-day Luxembourg meeting. Germany,
Europe's biggest economy, in in talks to form a new government.
During the region's debt turmoil, the European Union
conducted two bank stress tests, considered flops for blunders
such as giving a clean bill of health to Irish banks months
before they pushed the country to the brink of bankruptcy.
The ECB's new checks are seen as the last chance to come
clean for the euro zone as the bloc tries to set up a single
banking framework, known as banking union.
The debate opens amid ebbing political enthusiasm for
banking union - originally planned as a three-stage process
involving ECB bank supervision, alongside an agency to shut
failing banks and a system of deposit guarantees. It would be
the boldest step in European integration since the crisis.
"We have to find a solution now," said Michel Barnier, the
EU Commissioner in charge of financial regulation, urging faster
progress in the slow talks. "The next financial crisis is not
going to wait for us."
ANGLO-GERMAN AXIS?
In one sign of the divisions, Britain has repeatedly refused
to sign off on the first pillar of the banking union framework,
allowing the ECB monitor banks.
Having earlier agreed, London now wants additional
assurances from ministers this week that Britain, which is
outside the euro and polices its own banks, will not face
interference from the ECB-led euro bloc.
Britain is likely to find a sympathetic ear in Berlin, which
wants to keep London on side in its push to prevent stricter EU
emissions rules to protect its luxury car makers.
Before the ECB takes over as supervisor late next year, it
will conduct health checks of the roughly 130 banks under its
watch.
This is the nub of the problem facing finance ministers at
the two-day talks.
With the euro zone barely out of recession, a failure to put
aside money to deal with the problems revealed could rattle
fragile investor confidence and compound borrowing difficulties
for companies, potentially killing off the meek recovery.
In turn, that raises the question about who pays for the
holes that are found in balance sheets in countries such as
Spain and Italy.
While Rome and Madrid would like easy access to the euro
zone's permanent bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism,
Germany, Finland and other strong countries say each country
should pay for its own clean-ups.
This time around, the task of cleaning up banks should not
be quite as daunting as five years ago because shareholders,
bondholders and wealthy depositors can expect to take some of
the losses, as happened in the bailout of Cyprus in March.
But if that is not enough, it will fall to governments to
pick up the tab.
Although technical, talks about banking union have sparked
an acrimonious debate touching on fundamental questions such as
rewriting basic EU law that risk dividing the European Union.