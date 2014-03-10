(This article first appeared in the March 8 edition of the
International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication)
* 5.7% of all eurozone bank assets on loan to govts
* ECB blamed for facilitating an increase in exposures
* Mass bank recap needed in event of future restructurings
By Christopher Whittall and Gareth Gore
LONDON, March 10 (IFR) - Banks in the eurozone are now more
exposed to government debt than at any time since the financial
crisis began, with many increasingly using their balance sheets
to prop up ailing governments, deepening the bank-sovereign link
that has already pushed a number of countries and lenders into
bailouts.
Banks in the region now hold about 1.75trn in government
debt, equivalent to 5.7% of their assets and the highest
relative exposure since 2006, according to European Central Bank
data. In Italy and Spain, roughly one in every 10 euros in the
entire banking system is now on loan to governments.
Although the ECB has said it is keen to break what it terms
the sovereign-bank nexus, analysts warn that its hands are tied.
European governments need - and many encourage - their banks to
finance growing public debt piles because many simply do not
have enough alternative buyers after an exodus of foreign
investors.
"The sovereign-bank nexus is growing and it is a concern,"
said Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, a strategist at JP Morgan. "The
ECB and regulators want to reduce this risk, but they know they
can't right now because the region is only just emerging from a
debt crisis. If debt sustainability issues resurface in the
future, it will be a problem for heavily exposed banks."
Since the 1980s, global banking regulations have enshrined
incentives to hold government debt by making it zero
risk-weighted. The Basel Committee chose not to change these
zero weightings when the rules were last updated in 2010. Fitch
said the latest rulebook even "turbocharges" previous risk
weightings.
"The reason that government bonds are zero risk-weighted by
regulators is partly political; it is not how we weight them in
our credit analysis," said Bridget Gandy, a bank analyst at
Fitch, who added that underdeveloped capital markets often
necessitate the bank-sovereign nexus.
"Somebody has to buy government bonds, and many countries
have traditionally leant on their banking systems to do exactly
that. Only once a country's capital markets develop, with a
healthy insurance and pension sector, do you increase the pool
of buyers, and some countries aren't there yet."
FACILITATOR
The ECB is blamed by many for having facilitated an increase
in exposures, providing banks with cheap loans initially at just
1% - falling recently to 0.25% - which they can pump into
government securities that over the past few years have yielded
7% and more - in effect an easy profit.
Cash-strapped peripheral banks - many of which have been
shut out of primary markets - have welcomed the opportunity to
plug capital shortfalls, ploughing over half of their net
borrowings from the ECB's emergency longer-term refinancing
operations facility into bonds, while lending a mere 13% to the
real economy, according to JP Morgan figures.
The carry trade is estimated to be worth between 5bn and
20bn a year to Spanish and Italian banks, with many firms using
the trade not only to hide deep losses, but also as a way to
build up capital buffers - in effect using ECB funds to save
private shareholders from being diluted.
Banks' holdings of government bonds have risen by 355bn -
or about 25% - since the liquidity injections in late 2011 and
early 2012. Banks in fiscally weak countries have increased
their purchases the most, with Italian, Portuguese and Spanish
banks increasing their holdings by 62%, 52% and 45%
respectively.
"Policymakers say that they need to break this negative
feedback loop, but as a side effect, ECB policies have enabled
banks to load up on government debt which has furthered the link
between banks and their home sovereign," said Stefan Best, a
bank analyst at Standard & Poor's.
"The LTRO allowed banks to borrow huge amounts of cash from
the central bank at low interest rates and several have used
that money to buy government debt to bolster revenues," said
Best. "Governments have not objected to them doing this."
It is not the first time that banks have piled into a
sovereign-debt-linked carry trade in search of easy money. In
the previous decade, many banks, including BNP Paribas, Societe
Generale, Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank bought billions in Greek
debt in order to cash in on the extra yield offered.
That trade spectacularly backfired when Athens was forced to
restructure its private debts, leaving those four banks with
multi-billion euro losses and the Greek and Cypriot banking
systems in need of mass recapitalisations after organisations
bailing out the country decided to impose a haircut on Greek
debt.
RESTRUCTURINGS
Italy's debt-to-GDP ratio at the end of last year was 133%,
higher than the 129% that Greece had in the last full year
before it asked for a bailout. Spain also has a debt higher than
its annual GDP. According to the IMF, there have been 600 cases
of sovereign debt restructuring since the 1950s in 95 countries,
often with debt levels lower than Spain and Italy.
Although banks' exposure to government debt is now lower
than in the 1990s, when banks in countries including Belgium and
Greece devoted more than 20% of their balance sheets to
sovereign debt, public debt levels across Europe are much higher
today, increasing the risk of a debt restructuring.
In Spain and Italy, exposures have increased rapidly in
recent years. Spanish banks now hold 297bn of government debt,
equivalent to 9.4% of total industry assets and up from less
than 3% in late 2008. Italian banks hold 407bn, roughly 10% of
total assets and up from 4.6% in late 2008.
That growing exposure would increase the risk and cost of
mass bank recapitalisation in the event of a government debt
restructuring.
"The ECB is keen to reduce this dangerous link but it can't
escape the fact that many governments still need banks to buy
their debt," said Alberto Gallo, a credit strategist at RBS.
"The purpose of banks isn't to finance their national
governments, but they are being encouraged to do precisely
that."
(Reporting by Christopher Whittall and Gareth Gore; Editing by
Matthew Davies)