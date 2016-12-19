UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
MILAN Dec 19 Intesa Sanpaolo has drawn at least seven non-binding bids for a bad loan portfolio worth a gross 2.5 billion euros ($2.6 billion) it is expected to sell early next year, four sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Two sources said bidders included KKR, Fortress Investment Group, a consortium comprising Christofferson Robb & Company and Bayview, AnaCap Financial Partners, Apollo Global Management, Cerberus and Lone Star.
The sources said Intesa Sanpaolo would select a shortlist of three investors this week, with the deal -- dubbed "Beyond the Clouds" -- expected to close in the first quarter of 2017.
One source said the portfolio was mainly made up of corporate loans and included also a 30 percent portion of mortgage loans.
All parties involved declined to comment or could not be immediately reached for comment.
Intesa has set up a bad loan unit called "Capital Light Bank" which carries disposals of problem loans on a regular basis. ($1 = 0.9571 euros) (Reporting by Massimo Gaia, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Steve Scherer)
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.