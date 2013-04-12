DUBLIN, April 12 The euro zone needs a common scheme to wind down banks to be put in place as well as a supervisory mechanism before bailout fund can be used to recapitalise banks, Ireland's finance minister said on Friday.

The European Central Bank was last year given new powers to supervise euro zone banks from 2014, with the expectation that once this was up and running, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) could be used to directly help struggling lenders.

However, Michael Noonan said that a single resolution scheme, another plank of Europe's banking union plans, was also first needed and reiterated that Ireland could still convince its euro zone partners to allow the ESM to retrospectively recapitalise its still troubled banks.

"The resolution of the scheme for winding up banks has to come first, and it won't be finished in the Irish presidency (which runs until the end of June)," Noonan told the Irish Independent newspaper ahead of the start of a two-day meeting of European finance ministers in Dublin.

"It will be next year before the new ESM can recapitalise banks."

Ireland has been pushing hard for Europe's new rescue fund to take stakes in its mostly state-owned banks off its hands and help ease the state's debt burden since European leaders gave the ESM the green light to directly aid lenders last June.

Some euro zone creditor countries, however, are reluctant to allow precious rescue funds be used in such a retrospective manner.

With Ireland closing in on exiting its EU/IMF bailout on schedule at the end of the year, Noonan said there was a danger Europe will think Ireland is doing so well that it does not need any help, but that the ESM fight was not insurmountable.

"I don't see any handbrake being slammed on that one. There are areas of disagreement but they don't seem to me to be insurmountable," he said.

"There is a distinction between 'retrospection' and 'legacy'. Legacy applies to dead banks. There will be nothing for Anglo (Irish Bank), but retrospection could apply to AIB and Bank of Ireland I>." (Reporting by Padraic Halpin)