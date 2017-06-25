BRIEF-Remedis plans to buy 78.05 pct of Skyline Investment unit for 5.5 mln zlotys
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT REMEDIS SA WANTS TO BUY 78.05 PERCENT STAKE IN HDOMEDICAL SP. Z O.O. FROM SKYLINE VENTURE SP. Z O.O. SKA FOR 5.5 MILLION ZLOTYS
ROME, June 25 The Italian government will appoint special administrators for two ailing Veneto-based regional banks which are being wound down under national insolvency procedures, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.
Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca will have three special administrators each, the source said. Popolare di Vicenza's current chief executive, Fabrizio Viola, will serve as a special administrator for both lenders. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Silvia Aloisi)
* Formal, conditional agreement has been reached to acquire a majority interest in GPS IP Group Holdings Limited