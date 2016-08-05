ROME Aug 5 A company controlled by the Italian Treasury, SGA, plans to invest 450 million euros ($501.75 million) in bank-rescue fund Atlante, a Treasury source said on Friday.

On Aug. 3, SGA's board met and decided to invest in Atlante, the source said. Atlante is trying to raise more money so that it can buy bad bank loans from Italian lenders trying to clean up their balance sheets. ($1 = 0.8969 euros) (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Steve Scherer)