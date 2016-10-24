(Repeats story published on Sunday)
* Banks pressured to shed 360 bln euros in problem loans
* Patchy data on loans and collateral can hinder sales
* Banks hire teams of specialists to clean up data
* Graphic on non-performing loans: tmsnrt.rs/2d0AdFs
By Valentina Za
MILAN, Oct 23 Storage rooms crammed with loan
documents have emerged as a hidden front line in Italy's battle
to save its banks from the threat of financial crisis.
Dozens of analysts have been toiling in back offices of the
nation's third-largest lender, Monte dei Paschi di Siena
, in the first stage of a campaign to sell or recover
much of Italy's 360 billion euros ($395 billion) worth of
problem loans.
The analysts, engineers from a loan data firm, have worked
for almost a year with the bank's officials to comb through
ageing files, copies of which are kept in binders tied together
with string and stacked in cupboards, in order to help prepare a
28 billion euro bad loan sale.
"Ours is a painstaking job," said Luca Mazzoni, chief
executive of Protos, which has been hired by Monte dei Paschi.
"Documents associated with a single loan can take up an
entire cupboard. In one case I remember half a room filled with
papers related to just one loan."
Monte dei Paschi, Italy's weakest major lender, is under
pressure from the European Central Bank to resolve its bad debt
problem by the end of the year, but foreign investors have so
far shown little enthusiasm in supporting its rescue plan.
The arduous work of Protos' engineers shows how the patchy
state of loan records at Italian banks is likely to hamper sales
of bad debts for some time, despite a regulatory push.
Experts say Italian banks may struggle to meet deadlines set
by the Bank of Italy to periodically provide very detailed
information about bad loans above 100,000 euros.
"Banks are getting hit from all sides: they don't have the
time ... They may be stretched in terms of resources and they
can't fix things like their IT system overnight," said Joe
Giannamore, head of AnaCap Financial Partners which owns a gross
9 billion euros worth of Italian bad loans.
"If they don't have information captured centrally in one
place, banks face a long, manual and very labour-intensive job."
Lenders failed to keep records up to date as Italian bad
loans quadrupled following the onset of the financial crisis in
2007. When they came under pressure to sell, they realised their
databases lacked much of the information that buyers demanded.
DATABASES
Protos analysts have what they call their "war rooms", where
they take the information dug out from piles of documents and
build easy-to-consult databases.
High-quality information can improve the selling price of a
loan portfolio by up to 10 percent, according to Mazzoni.
"One important lesson learnt in the disposal is (that) if
you have a good database, the price is higher," BPER CEO
Alessandro Vandelli said after the bank sold 450 million euros
in bad loans in July.
This is key as banks normally offload bad debts at a loss.
Monte dei Paschi's ambitious recapitalisation would be an even
tougher challenge if a lower selling price for its loans had
blown a bigger hole in its accounts.
To shed the bad debts, Monte dei Paschi is relying on a
guarantee provided by the state and a major investment by
Atlante, a state-sponsored bailout fund financed by leading
Italian financial institutions.
Encouragingly, after delving into Monte dei Paschi's bad
loans, Atlante last week said the loan quality matched its
estimates. Atlante offered in July to pay 1.6 billion euros, or
about 27 cents in every euro of face value, for a tranche of the
bank's bad loans repackaged as securities.
Monte dei Paschi is now awaiting the outcome of a similar
review by JPMorgan, which has pledged to provide a 5 billion
euro bridge loan to buy time to arrange the state guarantee.
OUT-OF-COURT
Strong local ties can make Italian banks reluctant to
aggressively call in debts, especially small personal loans
taken out to buy a car or a washing machine.
"Banks tread lightly because they don't want to hurt their
image or undermine traditionally close ties with the local
community," said Carmine Evangelista, CEO of AZ Holding, which
specializes in recovering unsecured loans.
"When we get a new portfolio we make a first round of calls
to let people know their creditor is no longer the bank. This
alone normally prompts some repayments," Evangelista added.
Banks have managed to sell unsecured loans despite poor data
because they have standard market prices.
But roughly half of Italy's 200 billion euros in loans to
insolvent borrowers is secured against real estate, according to
accountancy firm PwC.
To sell or recover those loans, accurate data are essential.
For example, the bank or the loan's new owners may find it
necessary to relaunch an unfinished property development on land
that was pledged as collateral.
That can be a big decision, given a 15 percent drop in
Italian house prices over the past four years.
The least efficient way to recover bad loans in Italy is to
take borrowers to court where, on average, bankruptcy
proceedings drag on for 7.8 years.
"It's vital to seek out-of-court deals with borrowers ...
Banks don't do that enough," Riccardo Serrini, CEO of bad loan
manager Prelios Credit Servicing, said.
