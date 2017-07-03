FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2017 / 4:09 PM / a day ago

Italy's Carige approves 500 mln euro cash call, 200 mln euro asset sales - source

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 3 (Reuters) - Italian regional lender Banca Carige has approved a capital increase of 500 million euros ($568.25 million) and asset sales of 200 million euros, a source close to the matter said on Monday.

Carige, the country's ninth-biggest bank, approved the measures at a meeting on Monday, the source said.

Carige has been told by the European Central Bank it needs to raise capital and shed bad loans but restructuring has been delayed by a governance spat.

$1 = 0.8799 euros Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Stephen Jewkes

