BRIEF-GLP J-REIT signs commitment line agreement for 6 bln yen
* Says it signs a commitment line agreement with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, on June 26
BRUSSELS, June 25 The European Commission said on Sunday it had approved an Italian plan to wind down two ailing Veneto-based regional lenders, Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca, with the help of taxpayer money.
The plan involves the sale of some of the two banks' businesses to Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's top retail bank, for a token price. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)
* TRANSACTION VALUE IN THE DEAL, INCLUDING BUILDING RIGHTS, AMOUNTS TO SEK 987.5 MILLION BEFORE DEDUCTION OF LATENT TAX