ROME Oct 29 The shareholders of Credito
Valtellinese (Creval) have approved the transformation of the
regional cooperative bank into a joint stock company, Creval
said on Saturday.
A reform by the government of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi
has set an end-year deadline for small, so called "popolare"
banks to become joint stock companies, and Creval is
one of the first to complete the transformation.
Renzi wants to encourage mergers and increase profitability
in Italy's fragmented banking sector, which is burdened by some
200 billion euros ($219.62 billion) of bad loans.
($1 = 0.9107 euros)
(Reporting By Gavin Jones)