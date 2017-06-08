MILAN, June 8 Healthy Italian banks would have
to shell out 11 billion euros ($12.4 billion) to protect
depositors at Veneto Banca and Popolare di Vicenza if the two
ailing regional banks were to be wound down, two sources
familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
The two banks held 24 billion euros in current accounts and
term deposits at the end of last year. Under Italian law,
deposits up to 100,000 euros each are guaranteed by a
depositors' protection fund which is financed by healthy
lenders.
If the two Veneto-based banks were to be wound down,
domestic rivals would have to replenish that fund.
Italy's government is trying to convince the country's
banks, starting with heavyweights Intesa Sanpaolo and
UniCredit, to help rescue the Veneto-based lenders. EU
authorities are demanding private investors stump up 1.2 billion
euros in capital before they will authorise a state rescue.
One source said UniCredit CEO Jean Pierre Mustier was
actively involved in the rescue and had held talks with both the
Rome government and European authorities.
($1 = 0.8889 euros)
