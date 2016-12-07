ROME Dec 7 Italy is not preparing a request for a loan from the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) to support its banking sector, a Treasury spokesman said on Wednesday, denying a newspaper report.

La Stampa daily said Italy was set to ask for 15 billion euros ($16.1 billion) from the ESM to prop up struggling banks including Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, citing two Treasury sources. ($1 = 0.9334 euros) (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Isla Binnie, editing by Steve Scherer)