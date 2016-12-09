HELSINKI Dec 9 The euro zone bailout fund is not preparing financial support for Italy, though some individual Italian banks have problems and need to raise capital, the head of the fund said on Friday.

"There are lots of rumours ... but this is not the case, we have not been approached by the Italian government (for help)," ESM head Klaus Regling told reporters in the Finnish capital Helsinki.

Italy does not have a nationwide problem with its banking sector, despite the need of some individual banks to raise more capital, he said. "This is not at all like in 2009 or 2010 when we had several countries with countrywide banking problems. Italy is not in that situation today," Regling added. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Gareth Jones)