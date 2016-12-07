BRUSSELS Dec 7 The euro zone bailout fund has
not received any request and has not discussed with Italy a
possible programme of financial support for its ailing banking
sector, a spokesman for the fund said on Wednesday.
"There is no request and there are no discussions with the
Italian authorities on an ESM loan," a spokesman for the
European Stability Mechanism told Reuters in an emailed
statement.
On Wednesday, Italian daily La Stampa reported that Italy is
set to ask the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) for a loan of
15 billion euros ($16.1 billion), quoting two sources from the
Treasury. The Italian finance ministry denied such a request was
being prepared.
($1 = 0.9326 euros)
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop)