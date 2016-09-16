VENICE, Italy, Sept 16 Italian bank bailout fund
Atlante may need to pump more money into Banca Popolare di
Vicenza, the regional lender it rescued from bankruptcy, a top
official running the fund said on Friday.
Atlante, backed by mostly private Italian financial
institutions, acquired Popolare di Vicenza in may after the
bank's 1.5 billion euro initial share offering flopped. A few
weeks later, the fund also took over rival Veneto Banca due to a
failed 1 billion euro share issue.
Paolo Petrignani, chief executive of Atlante's manager
Quaestio, said the fund was not a long-term investor in the two
banks and wanted to sell them quickly to recoup as much as
possible the money that top financial institutions put into
Atlante at the behest of the government.
Banks and funds have expressed interest in the two lenders
but no talks are under way at present, he said. Prior to a sale,
both banks would need to spin off their bad loans.
"Investors want a 'cleaned-up' bank," he said.
Asked if Popolare di Vicenza may need more capital to write
down its bad loans in order to sell them, he said: "All the
different options are being studied at present."
