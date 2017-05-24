ROME May 24 The chief executive of Italy's
biggest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, said on Wednesday
it was "unacceptable" that European authorities demand more
private funds be pumped into weak Italian banks before
authorising state aid.
Sources told Reuters last week that the European Commission
had told two ailing Veneto-based lenders to raise 1 billion
euros ($1.1 billion) in private capital as a condition to
approve their request for a state bailout.
The sources said the country's healthier banks could come
under pressure to once again step in to help rescue the two
banks, Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca.
"It is unacceptable to start from the assumption, as someone
is asking, that money has been lost but more money must be lost
before state intervention is allowed," Carlo Messina told
reporters on the sidelines of a business conference.
"We need to move quickly. We cannot wait months and months
in a bureaucratic loop where various players pass the ball round
to each other. If there is a problem of financial stability, we
need to act on it fast."
($1 = 0.8936 euros)
(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Silvia Aloisi)