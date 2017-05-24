(Adds comments, background)
By Stefano Bernabei
ROME May 24 Healthy Italian banks should not be
forced to spend more money rescuing weaker rivals, Intesa
Sanpaolo's chief executive said on Wednesday, criticising the
European authorities for taking too long to approve state aid
for three lenders.
The comments by one of Italy's most influential bankers
highlight frustration among lenders which have spent about 8.5
billion euros ($9.5 billion) since the end of 2015 bailing out
ailing peers and now fear they may have to stump up more.
Sources told Reuters last week that the European Commission
had asked two Veneto-based regional lenders to raise an
additional 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in private capital as
a condition to approve their request for a state bailout.
The sources said Italy's stronger banks could once more face
pressure to help rescue the lenders, Popolare di Vicenza and
Veneto Banca, having spent 3.4 billion euros since April 2016 to
save them from being wound down.
The two Veneto banks and fellow bailout candidate Monte dei
Paschi di Siena, Italy's fourth-largest lender, will
test new EU rules for resolving banking crises. But talks about
how to bail them out have been bogged down for months.
"It is unacceptable to start from the assumption, as someone
is asking, that money has been lost but more money must be lost
before state intervention is allowed," Intesa CEO Carlo
Messina said on the sidelines of a business conference.
The new EU rules aim to limit the amount of public money
used to save weak lenders by imposing some losses on
shareholders and bondholders.
State aid cannot cover incurred or foreseeable losses, such
as those stemming from further writedowns on bad loans that the
Veneto lenders have already warned they would book this year.
In December, the government set aside 20 billion euros to
help ailing banks. The sources said the EU wanted a further
injection of private cash into the two Veneto banks before
public cash was used.
Messina urged the government to "stand up and be respected"
in the negotiations with Brussels and the European Central Bank,
and said state aid for the two banks should be approved quickly.
"We can't wait months and months in a bureaucratic loop
where various players pass the ball round to each other. If
there is a problem of financial stability, we need to act on it
fast," he said.
Intesa and UniCredit were the top contributor in
Atlante, a government-sponsored fund set up last year to prop up
the Veneto lenders after they failed to raise money on the
market. Intesa and UniCredit have since written down their
Atlante investments by up to 80 percent.
Messina is not alone in thinking the banking industry should
not throw more good money after bad.
"The banking system has already paid a lot to help difficult
situations. Honestly, I think it would be very hard to do
more," BPER CEO Alessandro Vandelli said last week.
($1 = 0.8936 euros)
(Writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Edmund Blair)