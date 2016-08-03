BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ROME Aug 3 Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Wednesday the country's banks are not in systemic crisis and pose no threat to other banking systems.
Padoan was addressing parliament in Rome the week after two of its largest banks, Monte dei Paschi di Siena and UniCredit fared badly in regulatory stress tests.
"The Italian banking system is not in systemic crisis nor is it a source of vulnerability for other banking systems," Padoan said.
(Reporting by Isla Binnie)
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project