MILAN, June 21 Italy's top retail bank Intesa
Sanpaolo is offering to buy the good assets of two
ailing Veneto-based lenders, stripped of all soured debts and
legal risks, it said on Thursday.
Intesa said it would go ahead with the deal provided it had
no impact on its capital ratios and its dividend policy.
"The potential transaction, therefore, rules out any capital
increase for Intesa Sanpaolo," it said in a statement.
The assets Intesa is willing to buy exclude all kinds of
problematic loans, high-risk performing loans and subordinated
bonds issued by the Veneto banks.
It also said a legislative framework was needed for the deal
to be effective that ensured coverage of "integration and
rationalisation charges, and the sterilisation of risks,
obligations and claims against Intesa Sanpaolo due to events
occurred prior to the sale or relating to assets/liabilities or
relationships not included among those transferred."
