By Silvia Aloisi and Andrea Mandala
MILAN, June 21 Italy's biggest retail bank
Intesa Sanpaolo on Wednesday set tough conditions on an
offer to buy the healthy assets of two Veneto-based banks, part
of efforts to prevent European authorities from stepping in to
wind them down.
Intesa said it would only take on the two banks at a
symbolic price if they were stripped of all bad loans and legal
risks, and if the deal had no impact on its own capital ratios
and dividend policy.
A source close to the matter said Intesa, the only bank
known to have made a bid so far, had offered 1 euro.
Italy is scrambling to prevent the two banks, which have a
capital shortfall of 6.4 billion euros ($7.13 billion) and are
bleeding deposits, from being wound down under European banking
rules. Those rules would impose losses on senior bondholders and
large depositors -- a politically unpalatable prospect in Rome
ahead of national elections next year.
Pressure to find a solution has increased since Spain's
Banco Popular was rescued by Santander this
month in a deal orchestrated by European authorities.
In Popular's case, no state money was used and Santander
is seeking around 7 billion euros ($7.9 billion) of capital from
shareholders to help to it take on Popular.
Intesa's role is part of a new plan by the Rome government
that would effectively liquidate Banca Popolare di Vicenza and
Veneto Banca with the help of taxpayer money to reduce losses
for the banks' private investors.
The plan involves splitting the two banks' assets into "bad"
and "good" banks. The bad bank would take on their soured debts
and be financed partly by the state, with junior bondholders and
shareholders also taking a hit, sources have said.
But the conditions set by Intesa, viewed as the most likely
taker for the healthier parts of the two banks, are so demanding
that a deal risks being seen as gift to the Milanese bank. It is
also not clear whether the European Commission, which must
authorise the use of state aid, would approve the plan.
Intesa said that for its offer to proceed legislation was
needed to ensure it would be shielded from all integration and
restructuring charges as well as "risks, obligations and claims
due to events occurred prior to the sale."
Such charges would cover among other things the heavy job
cuts that are expected at the two banks, which currently employ
around 11,000 people in total. They would also cover legal risks
stemming from a scandal over the mis-selling of shares by the
two banks to their own customers in exchange for loans.
The cost to the Italian state could be about 5 billion
euros, one banker familiar with the matter said.
The European Commission declined to comment. The Italian
treasury had no immediate comment.
"Intesa wants to have its cake and eat it too," said
Vincenzo Longo, an analyst at IG markets. "They want the state
to take on all the problems. I doubt that the deal can be done
on these terms."
Another analyst, who spoke on condition of anonymity, also
said he was skeptical that the plan would meet EU banking rules
as Intesa was effectively demanding that the two Veneto banks be
recapitalised before taking any of their assets.
The two banks, from the north-eastern Veneto region, have a
combined market share of only 3 percent at the national level,
with loans totalling about 40 billion euros. They had planned to
merge, creating Italy's eighth-biggest bank by assets.
($1 = 0.8973 euros)
(Additional reporting by Francesca Landini and Valentina Za;
Writing by Silvia Aloisi. Editing by Jane Merriman)