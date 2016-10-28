MILAN Oct 28 Italian regional lenders Veneto Banca and Banca Popolare di Vicenza have started a process that could lead to a merger, Beniamino Anselmi, chairman of Veneto Banca, said on Friday.

The two banks are both owned by Italian bailout fund Atlante, which rescued them from the risk of financial collapse after they failed to find buyers for initial share offerings.

"We have started a process towards a possible tie-up," Anselmi said after meeting with Popolare di Vicenza top management in Milan. He added the no concrete decision had been taken yet. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala; writing by Francesca Landini)