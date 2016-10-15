MILAN Oct 15 Banca Popolare di Milano's (BPM) shareholders approved a planned merger with Banco Popolare on Saturday, giving the final green light to the creation of Italy's third-largest bank.

Earlier in the day, Banco Popolare's shareholders cleared the deal with a overwhelming majority of 99.5 percent of the people attending the meeting.

The tie-up is the first prompted by reforms introduced by Prime Minister Matteo Renzi early last year to promote mergers and boost bank profitability. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala; writing by Francesca Landini; editing by Isla Binnie)