MILAN Oct 15 Banca Popolare di Milano's (BPM)
shareholders approved a planned merger with Banco
Popolare on Saturday, giving the final green light to
the creation of Italy's third-largest bank.
Earlier in the day, Banco Popolare's shareholders cleared
the deal with a overwhelming majority of 99.5 percent of the
people attending the meeting.
The tie-up is the first prompted by reforms introduced by
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi early last year to promote mergers
and boost bank profitability.
(Reporting by Andrea Mandala; writing by Francesca Landini;
editing by Isla Binnie)