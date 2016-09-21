MILAN, Sept 21 Shares in Monte dei Paschi di
Siena opened sharply higher on Wednesday, halting a
string of losses that have shrunk the bank's market
capitalisation to one ninth of the size of a planned 5 billion
euro ($5.6 billion) share issue.
Shares in Italy's third-largest lender, which must raise
cash to clean up its balance sheet and stave off the risk of
being wound down, tracked gains in Italian and
European banking stocks.
Monte dei Paschi shares fell for eight sessions in a row,
shedding 26 percent of their value, after the unexpected
resignation of CEO Fabrizio Viola on Sept. 8 added to
uncertainty over the lender's future. New CEO Marco Morelli took
over on Tuesday and is now expected to present a revised
business plan for the bank in the first half of October.
($1 = 0.8977 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)