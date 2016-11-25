MILAN Nov 25 Shares in Monte dei Paschi di
Siena fell 5.5 percent on Friday, and were temporarily
halted from trading, after shareholders in the Italian bank
approved a 5 billion euros ($5.3 billion) recapitalisation plan
needed to keep it afloat.
Monte dei Paschi managed to gather shareholders representing
22.4 percent of its capital at the meeting, just above a
required 20 percent quorum, and the plan got 96 percent of
votes.
Italy's third-largest bank aims to launch on Monday a
debt-to-equity conversion offer that seeks to reduce the size of
the proposed share sale.
CEO Marco Morelli said on Thursday Monte dei Paschi could
launch the stock offer around Dec. 7 or 8, a few days after a
crucial Dec. 4 referendum vote on a constitutional reform that
may prompt Italy's government to resign.
($1 = 0.9445 euros)
