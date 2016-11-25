MILAN Nov 25 Shares in Monte dei Paschi di Siena fell 5.5 percent on Friday, and were temporarily halted from trading, after shareholders in the Italian bank approved a 5 billion euros ($5.3 billion) recapitalisation plan needed to keep it afloat.

Monte dei Paschi managed to gather shareholders representing 22.4 percent of its capital at the meeting, just above a required 20 percent quorum, and the plan got 96 percent of votes.

Italy's third-largest bank aims to launch on Monday a debt-to-equity conversion offer that seeks to reduce the size of the proposed share sale.

CEO Marco Morelli said on Thursday Monte dei Paschi could launch the stock offer around Dec. 7 or 8, a few days after a crucial Dec. 4 referendum vote on a constitutional reform that may prompt Italy's government to resign.

($1 = 0.9445 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za)