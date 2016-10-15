MILAN Oct 15 Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di
Siena said on Saturday it had received a non-binding
proposal on Oct. 13 from former industry minister Corrado
Passera regarding the bank's plan to boost its capital.
On Friday, the bank's board instructed Chief Executive Marco
Morelli to deal with the offer, Monte dei Paschi said in a
statement, adding that Morelli had started an in-depth analysis
of the proposal.
The bank is currently working to execute an ambitious
turnaround plan based on a 5 billion euro capital boosting plan
and the sale of 28 billion euros' worth of bad loans.
A source close to the matter said on Saturday that Passera's
proposal did not contain details about possible investors
interested in injecting capital into the Tuscan bank.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Kevin Liffey)