MILAN Dec 13 Credit rating agency DBRS said on
Tuesday it had lowered troubled Italian lender Banca Monte dei
Paschi di Siena's senior long-term rating to B (low)
from B (high).
DBRS also changed the review on Monte dei Paschi's ratings
to "Developing" from "Negative Implications".
In a statement DBRS said the move reflected both a higher
execution risk for the bank's privately-funded recapitalisation
plan and increased investors' concerns over political stability
in Italy.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Greg Mahlich)