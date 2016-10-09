MILAN Oct 9 Italian bank rescue fund Atlante said on Sunday it had no plan to invest in Monte dei Paschi di Siena as Italy's third-biggest bank tries to raise 5 billion euros ($5.60 billion) in capital to avert the risk of being wound down.

"The Atlante fund is not assessing a possible investment in the bank's capital," the fund's manager Quaestio Capital Management said in a statement.

Quaestio also denied a press report that its Chairman Alessandro Penati could become the next Monte dei Paschi's chairman, saying "Penati had not been contacted by anyone and was anyway unavailable."

($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by David Evans)