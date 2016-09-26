MILAN, Sept 26 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
said on Monday it was considering a voluntary
conversion of its debt into equity as the Italian lender mulls
its options to prevent its centuries-old business from being
wound down.
Sources told Reuters last month that Monte dei Paschi may
convert the bulk of its subordinated debt into equity to cut
back a planned five billion euro ($5.63 billion) capital
increase and make it more attractive for investors.
Italy's third-largest bank and the world's oldest, announced
the share sale in July as part of a wider bailout plan, facing a
considerable challenge in convincing investors to back its third
recapitalisation in as many years.
The company added on Monday that a new business plan would
be approved on Oct. 24, while a shareholder meeting would be
held before the end of November.
($1 = 0.8886 euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)