MILAN Nov 23 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
expects the outcome of a European Central Bank
inspection of its loan book in the first half of next year after
a multi-billion euro capital raising in coming weeks meant to
keep the Italian lender afloat.
Italy's third biggest bank, which emerged as Europe's
weakest lender in regional stress tests this summer, is trying
to raise an overall 5 billion euros ($5.31 billion) to meet
regulators' concerns over its stretched capital base and prevent
it from being wound down.
In a document published on its website on Wednesday at the
request of market regulator Consob, the Tuscan bank added it
expected to raise 1.043 billion euros from a debt to share
conversion as it seeks to limit the size of a share sale to be
launched on the market next month.
($1 = 0.9416 euros)
