MILAN/ROME Dec 6 Measures to allow state aid
for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena are ready but will
depend on political developments in coming days, sources
familiar with the matter said.
The Tuscan lender is looking at the idea of a precautionary
recapitalisation which would avoid the triggering of European
bail-in rules, one source said.
Monte dei Paschi needs to raise 5 billion euros ($5.38
billion) by the end of December to avoid being wound down, but
investors are reluctant to back the cash call after Prime
Minister Matteo Renzi lost a referendum on Sunday and pledged to
resign.
The Treasury and Monte dei Paschi were not immediately
available for comment.
(Reporting by Paola Arosio and Giuseppe Fonte, writing by
