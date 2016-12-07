MILAN Dec 7 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
has asked the European Central Bank (ECB) to extend a
deadline for completing its rescue plan to January 20, a source
familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The extension has been requested because of political
uncertainty triggered by the resignation of Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi after defeat in a referendum on Sunday, the source
added.
A second source said the ECB's supervisory board would be
meeting on Thursday and would discuss, among other things, the
situation at Monte dei Paschi.
The troubled Tuscan lender has put off a decision on whether
to go ahead with a planned 5 billion euro capital increase so
that investors can first have greater clarity on Italy's next
government.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, additional reporting by Francesco
Canepa; writing by Stephen Jewkes)