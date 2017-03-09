MILAN, March 9 Struggling Italian bank Monte dei
Paschi di Siena has approved a long-awaited
preliminary restructuring plan that must now be cleared by
European authorities for the lender to be granted a state
bailout.
The world's oldest bank, asked for state support in December
after failing to raise 5 billion euros ($5.30 billion) on the
market to shore up its capital.
The European Central Bank has since put the capital
shortfall that the lender must fill at 8.8 billion euros, and
the Italian government is expected to pump 6.6 billion euros
into the bank, taking a stake of around 70 percent.
The restructuring plan is an important step towards getting
the green light from the European Commission for the state
rescue.
The company also said it had revised its 2016 net loss to
3.24 billion euros from a loss of 3.38 billion euros disclosed
in February.
($1 = 0.9442 euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Silvia Aloisi)