MILAN Dec 5 The take-up of a debt swap offer
that is a crucial plank of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's
rescue plan totalled a maximum of 1.029 billion euros
($1.11 billion), the ailing Italian lender said in a statement
on Monday.
Italy's third largest bank, which needs to raise 5 billion
euros by year-end to avert the risk of being wound down, was
aiming to net up to 1.5 billion euros from the conversion of
subordinated bonds into shares.
The world's oldest bank is looking to raise the rest of the
cash through a private placement to one or more anchor investors
and a share sale on the market.
The plan is increasingly at risk, however, amid prospects
for a period of political uncertainty following Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi's defeat in a referendum on Sunday and pledge to
resign has spooked investors.
($1 = 0.9297 euro)
