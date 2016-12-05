MILAN Dec 5 The take-up of a debt swap offer that is a crucial plank of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's rescue plan totalled a maximum of 1.029 billion euros ($1.11 billion), the ailing Italian lender said in a statement on Monday.

Italy's third largest bank, which needs to raise 5 billion euros by year-end to avert the risk of being wound down, was aiming to net up to 1.5 billion euros from the conversion of subordinated bonds into shares.

The world's oldest bank is looking to raise the rest of the cash through a private placement to one or more anchor investors and a share sale on the market.

The plan is increasingly at risk, however, amid prospects for a period of political uncertainty following Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's defeat in a referendum on Sunday and pledge to resign has spooked investors. ($1 = 0.9297 euro) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by G Crosse)