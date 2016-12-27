BRIEF-AKB Avangard Q1 profit for period down at RUB 1.77 billion
* Q1 PROFIT FOR PERIOD RUB 1.77 BILLION VERSUS RUB 2.02 BILLION YEAR AGO
ROME/MILAN Dec 27 The Italian government is likely to have to put in around 6.5 billion euros ($6.79 billion) to rescue Monte dei Paschi di Siena, three sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.
An additional 2-2.3 billion euros will come from the conversion of subordinated bonds held by institutional investors.
The European Central Bank has told the bank its capital shortfall has risen to 8.8 billion euros, from 5 billion euros indicated previously, the bank said on Monday. ($1 = 0.9571 euros) (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei and Silvia Aloisi; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
* Kps capital partners says through a newly formed affiliate, it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire dexko global inc. And its affiliates