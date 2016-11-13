MILAN Nov 13 The board of Banca Monte dei
Paschi di Siena will meet on Monday to set the terms
for a bond-to-equity conversion that is part of the lender's
capital boosting plans, a source familiar with the matter said
on Sunday.
Italy's third-biggest bank is planning to lay off a tenth of
its staff, shut branches and sell assets to win investor backing
for a 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) cash call, its third
recapitalisation in as many years.
To help limit the size of the share sale it is studying a
voluntary conversion of its subordinated debt.
"The (conversion) operation will kick off after the
shareholder meeting... and there will obviously be a premium
offered to market price," the source said.
The conversion plan will also include the Fresh hybrid
instrument used to partly finance the costly acquisition of
rival Antonveneta in 2007, the source said.
Senior debt is not included in the plan.
The bank - assisted by JP Morgan and Mediobanca
- is due to hold an extraordinary shareholder meeting
on Nov. 24 to approve the turnaround plan that also includes the
sale of some 28 billion euros in bad loans at below book value.
To underpin the cash call, management at the 544-year old
lender has been on road shows to drum up support from potential
anchor investors.
Qatar's sovereign wealth fund has expressed a preliminary
interest, sources said earlier this month.
"Next week the road show will continue with a video call
with U.S. and Asian investors," the source said.
On Sunday, Il Sole 24 Ore said the bank was reaching out to
Asian investors, especially Singapore wealth fund Temesek.
According to the source, the board meeting on Monday will
also take a decision on the sale of the lender's non-performing
loans servicing platform known as Juliet.
Last week Italian Information Solutions company Cerved said
it had presented an offer for the platform.
