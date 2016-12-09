MILAN Dec 9 Ailing Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Friday it had not yet received a response from the European Central Bank to its request for more time to execute a plan to raise 5 billion euros ($5.3 billion) in private capital.

In a statement, it said it would carry on with activities to complete its capital plan and that its board, which met on Friday night, would resume its deliberations on Sunday at 1600 local time (1500 GMT) ($1 = 0.9486 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Mark Bendeich)