Sept 9 Troubled Italian lender Monte dei Paschi
di Siena looks set to appoint a new chief executive by
Tuesday at the latest, a source close to the matter said.
The source said the bank, which announced on Thursday that
CEO Fabrizio Viola had agreed to step down, could hold a board
meeting to name a replacement as soon as Sunday.
However, the source said the bank may need one or two more
days to get an informal nod for the new boss from the European
Central Bank.
According to another source, Marco Morelli, currently head
of Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Italy, is the frontrunner to
replace Viola.
Monte dei Paschi declined to comment.
(Reporting by Reuters journalists, editing by Silvia Aloisi)