MILAN Dec 5 The banks working on backing a planned 5 billion euro cash call at Monte dei Paschi di Siena will take a decision on the operation in three to four days when the political situation is clearer, sources close to the matter said on Monday.

Monte dei Paschi had planned to secure a firm commitment from one or more anchor investors and launch a share sale as early as Wednesday or Thursday.

But prospects for a period of political uncertainty following Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's decision to step down after a resounding defeat in a referendum on constitutional reform on Sunday has spooked investors.

"The decision has for the time being been suspended for 3-4 days to understand political developments," one of the sources said.

The sources said potential investors interested in taking stakes in the bank, besides Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), were waiting to see how things developed politically before committing.

Sources have previously said QIA could inject up to 1 billion euros in the bank, but wanted first to wait for the outcome of Sunday's vote.

A board meeting of Monte dei Paschi is scheduled for Tuesday, a source close to the matter said.

(Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Stephen Jewkes)