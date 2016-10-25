LONDON, Oct 25 (IFR) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena is
lining up a voluntary tender for some of its subordinated debt
as part of its new business plan unveiled on Tuesday morning,
spurring a strong rally in certain securities.
Though details remain scarce, some of BMPS's Tier 2 bonds
rallied almost six points on Tuesday morning to a cash price of
80 from around 74. They have dropped as far as the low 60s in
recent months.
The potential liability management exercise (LME) is subject
to regulatory authorisation and is to be completed before, and
is conditional on, the beginning of a capital increase, the bank
said in a statement.
"Where launched, the LME will allow the holders of the
target securities to participate voluntarily in a cash tender
offer, with the cash amount received to be mandatorily applied
to subscribe for shares to be issued in the capital increase,"
the bank said.
The bank's new business plan envisages a writedown of bad
loans, laying off 10% of its staff, and raising up to 5bn of
capital by year-end in an overhaul that could shape the fortunes
of the country's wider banking sector.
Expectations that the bank would factor a debt-for-equity
swap into its recapitalisation have grown steadily since the
summer, with BMPS confirming in September that it was
considering such a move.
BMPS cannot disclose the terms and conditions of the planned
voluntary debt conversion at this stage, chief executive Marco
Morelli said, nor can any assumption be made about the amount of
money to be raised by the bond conversion.
Treatment of the bank's retail investors, believed to make
up a significant portion of its sub-bondholders, has been a key
focus, with little political will for a bail-in of the bonds.
"Perhaps the most important disclosure made this morning is
the confirmation that retail investors will be involved in the
exchange, which is positive for institutional holders of Monte
subordinated debt," said analysts at BNP Paribas.
Retail investors saw their holdings wiped out in the
resolution of four small Italian banks late last year and their
subsequent treatment has become politically sensitive.
"We expect the bonds to stabilise around these levels until
we have further details of the liability management or firm
indications of interest in the share sale from institutional
investors," BNPP said.
