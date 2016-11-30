ROME Nov 30 Monte dei Paschi di Siena
is still considering the possible inclusion of a 1-billion euro
financial instrument in a debt-to-equity swap currently under
way, but this is looking "quite difficult" given regulatory and
time constraints, the bank's chief financial officer said on
Wednesday.
In a conference call with bond holders, CFO Francesco Mele
said the issue would be discussed at a board meeting on
Wednesday and a statement could come later in the day.
He also said that under the plan agreed with the European
Central Bank, the bank had to raise 5 billion euros, and there
was no accord that would allow it to raise a lower amount.
"The transaction is for 5 billion and it has been approved
for 5 billion. There is no other scenario," Mele said.
