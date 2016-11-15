MILAN Nov 15 Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena
has appointed JPMorgan and Mediobanca as joint global
coordinators for the institutional offer of a debt swap that is
central to the bank's rescue plan.
The troubled lender also said on Tuesday that Banco
Santander, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman
Sachs, Merrill Lynch and MPS Capital Services will be dealer
managers for the institutional offer of the debt swap.
The bonds that are held by both institutional and retail
investors will be converted at the same price, the bank said in
a statement.
The debt-to-equity swap is a crucial leg of a 5 billion euro
($5.4 billion) rescue plan aimed at meeting regulators' concerns
about the bank's capital position and bad loans.
($1 = 0.9328 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)