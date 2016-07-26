ROME, July 26 Italy is counting on the markets
to help struggling bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena and
is hopeful that state aid will not be needed to overcome its
various problems, government adviser Yoram Gutgeld said on
Tuesday.
"We are aiming for a market solution. The goal, which we
think is achievable, is for a market solution which in the first
phase involves a reduction of non-performing loans, and then
after that a recapitalisation," said Gutgeld.
"I hope there is no need for any state intervention."
Monte dei Paschi, which has one of the heaviest bad loan
burdens in Italy, is widely expected to be found short of
capital under an adverse scenario when results of the latest
Europe-wide banking check-up are released on Friday night.
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Writing by Crispian Balmer)