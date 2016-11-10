BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management reports 9.4 pct stake in Superior Drilling Products
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 9.4 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc as of May 17 versus 11.1 percent stake as of Jan 27 - SEC filing
MILAN Nov 10 Italian banks held 198.9 billion euros ($217 billion) in gross bad loans in September, central bank data showed on Thursday, highlighting a major drag on lenders' capital and profitability and a focus of regulatory attention.
The Bank of Italy's monthly report also showed an ongoing contraction in bank lending to businesses. Loans to insolvent borrowers stood at 200.1 billion euros in August.
Loans to non-financial companies fell 0.2 percent from a year earlier in September after a similar drop in August.
The Bank of Italy said the estimated selling value of the bad loan stock was 85 billion euros, or 42.7 percent of their gross book value.($1 = 0.9163 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za)
* Tiger Global Management Llc reports open market purchase of 681,672 shares of co's common stock between May 17 and May 18