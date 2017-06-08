MILAN, June 8 The Bank of Italy's liabilities towards other euro zone central banks rose to a new record high of 421.583 billion euros ($473.5 billion) in May, according to data published by the central bank on Thursday.

In April the country's Target 2 deficit was 411.595 billion euros, down from a previous record high of 419.84 billion euros posted in March.

The Bank of Italy's position within the Target 2 system, which settles cross-border payments in the euro zone, is monitored because its increase can indicate financial stress. ($1 = 0.8904 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)