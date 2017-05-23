BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $974 million multifamily K-deal, K-726
* Expects to issue approximately $974 million in K-726 certificates, which are expected to settle on or about June 29, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ROME May 23 Three-quarters of a 20-billion euro ($22.5 billion) fund created by the Italian government to help weaker banks can be used to recapitalise lenders, with the rest earmarked to guarantee bond issues, a government decree published on Tuesday said.
The fund, set up in December, is expected to spend around 11.5 billion euros to help recapitalise Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca.
($1 = 0.8890 euros) (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte)
* Expects to issue approximately $974 million in K-726 certificates, which are expected to settle on or about June 29, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 23 Buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven must wait over the weekend to see whether their takeover bid for the German generic drugmaker Stada has been successful, two sources familiar with the situation said.