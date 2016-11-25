MILAN Nov 25 Italy's UBI Banca has received a preliminary nod from the European Central Bank to buy three of the four small domestic lenders that were rescued one year ago, two sources close to the matter said on Friday.

One of the sources said that, according to usual practice, the ECB had so far only reviewed the issue informally. UBI will now draft an official offer, which the central bank's supervisory board should examine at its next meeting on Dec. 8.

The parties involved declined to comment.

