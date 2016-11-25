(Adds UBI comment, context)

MILAN Nov 25 Italy's UBI Banca has received a preliminary nod from the European Central Bank to buy three of the four small domestic lenders that were rescued one year ago, two sources close to the matter said on Friday.

One of the sources said that, according to usual practice, the ECB had so far only reviewed the issue informally. UBI will now draft an official offer, which the central bank's supervisory board should examine at its next meeting on Dec. 8.

The ECB declined to comment.

UBI said in a statement it had not yet received any notification from the ECB.

Banca Marche, Popolare Etruria, CariFerrara and CariChieti have turned into the latest banking headache for Italy as it was struggling to find buyers for them after rejecting bids from private equity funds over the summer. UBI has expressed an interest for Banca Marche, Popolare Etruria and CariChieti.

Italy has struggled to sell the four small banks despite the fact that their worst kind of non-performing loans were spun off in the rescue. Since then however the banks have been forced to class more problem loans as defaulting.

Italian bank bailout fund Atlante is expected to present an offer to buy the bad loans of the small lenders to help ease their sale, the chairman of the fund's manager said this week. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala and Luca Trogni; writing by Francesca Landini and Agnieszka Flak)