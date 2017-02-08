Glencore now officially a European bluechip, airlines struggle. For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, May 29 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
MILAN Feb 8 Italy's biggest bank by assets is upbeat about a record 13 billion-euro ($13.91 billion) share sale launched this week, the bank's head of strategy said on Wednesday.
The cash call, the biggest in Europe since 2010, is seen as a key test of investor confidence in Italy's battered banking sector, coming just weeks after Monte dei Paschi di Siena had to be rescued by the state.
The share issue kicked off against a shaky backdrop on Monday, when banking shares were hit by a spike in the spread between Italian and German 10-year government bonds.
"If you look at the last two days, the market prices are very good. We are serene," Marina Natale told reporters. ($1 = 0.9344 euros) (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
LONDON, May 29 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
BERLIN, May 29 Online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero, which sources have said is considering a flotation imminently, has agreed to buy Middle East food delivery platform Carriage, the latest in a series of technology deals in the region.