MILAN May 30 Italian banking fund Atlante on
Tuesday rejected a request for additional cash by two ailing
Veneto-based lenders, saying the conditions were not in place
for any further investment in the two banks.
On Friday Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca asked
the fund, backed by Italy's healthier banks, to come to their
rescue by covering a capital shortfall, as demanded by the
European Union.
The lenders have requested state aid to fill a capital gap
of 6.4 billion euros ($7.16 billion) but the European Commission
has requested them to find an additional 1 billion euros in
private capital before taxpayer money can be used to save them.
"At the moment we do not see the conditions for any further
investment in the banks by the funds managed by us," Alessandro
Penati, head of the Quaestio fund which manages Atlante, said in
a letter to the two banks.
He said that it was not clear how much money the two banks
needed and whether the amount requested would be enough to
ensure the two lenders would be allowed to receive state aid.
Atlante, which has has already invested 3.4 billion euros in
the two banks since its creation last year, only has 50 million
euros left, Penati added.
He said that a spin-off fund called Atlante II and set up
specifically to buy up bad bank debts had already made a
preliminary commitment to invest 450 million euros in the junior
tranche of a planned bad loan securitisation by the two banks.
Any further investment in the bad loans of Banca Popolare di
Vicenza and Veneto Banca would be "problematic", Penati said.
($1 = 0.8943 euros)